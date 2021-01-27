COLLINSVILLE - The first snow today captured the attention of motorists throughout the region.

A total of 1-3 inches of snow is predicted for today for most of the area. Included here are photos of the snow this morning.

Police Departments from around the area were kept busy Wednesday morning with several traffic crashes.

The snow started to pick up around 11 a.m. and the roads started to become slick and become snow-covered.

Illinois State Police District 11 in Collinsville reminded residents today of the importance of packing a winter emergency kit in winter weather conditions.

Today marked the first day of any real snow throughout the region.

"Please make sure your vehicle is packed with a winter emergency kit," ISP said. "Besides fuel, you'll need essentials like food, water, warm clothes, boots, flashlights, and a phone charger. Motorists have been stranded for 6-12 hours or even longer on the interstate during storms."

