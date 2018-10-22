Listen to the story

The times and dates of the first round of the IHSA State Football Playoffs were announced Friday afternoon.

Some decided to play on Friday evening.

The Friday schedule for area teams is as follows:

IHSA Class 8A - 7 p.m., Oct. 26, No. 12 Edwardsville, 6-3, at No. 10 Evanston, 7-2.

IHSA Class 3A - 7 p.m., Oct. 26, No. 15 East Alton-Wood River, 6-3, at No. 2 Carlinville, 9-0.

IHSA Class 7A - 7 p.m., Oct. 26, No. 27 Alton, 5-4, at No. 6 Rolling Meadows, 9-0.

7 p.m., Oct. 26, No. 29 Granite City, 5-4, at No. 4 Batavia, 9-0.

Saturday

IHSA Class 1A - 1 p.m. - No. 15 Greenfield-Northwestern, 6-3, at No. 2 Camp Point Central, 8-1.

IHSA Class 1A - 1 p.m. - No. 10 Carrollton, 6-3, at No. 7 Sesser-Valier, 7-2.

IHSA Class 2A - 1 p.m. - No. 16 Staunton, 5-4, at No. 1 Decatur St. Teresa, 9-0.

IHSA Class 5A - 3 p.m. - No. 16 Jersey, 5-4, at No. 1 Country Club Hills (Hillcrest), 9-0.

IHSA Class 7A - 3 p.m. - No. 18 Hoffman Estates, 7-2, at No. 15 East St. Louis, 7-2.

