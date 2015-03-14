Prior to their afternoon game against Minnesota, the St. Louis Cardinals announced their first roster moves of the spring as catcher Michael Ohlman was optioned to the Memphis Redbirds (AAA) and non-roster pitchers John Gast and Mike Mayers were re-assigned to minor league camp.
Non-roster catchers Steve Bean and Alberto Rosario were also re-assigned to the minor league camp.
The moves reduce the number to 52 players in Major League camp and 38 players are on the 40-man roster.
FULL SCREENING AT GAMES
–Today Major League Baseball announced their Stadium Operations Practices for the 2015 regular season will require each Club to develop and implement mandatory metal detection screening of all fans prior to entry to each Major League ballpark. The Cardinals began a partial implementation of this program last season at Busch Stadium.
Full fan screening will be phased in over the course of the first month of the 2015 season for every team except the Chicago Cubs. The Commissioner’s Office has postponed the commencement of the program at Wrigley Field in light of the extensive renovations that are underway.
This procedure, which resulted from a recent study of best security practices and MLB’s continuing work with the Department of Homeland Security to elevate and standardize initiatives across the game, will be in addition to bag checks that have been uniform throughout MLB. Fan screening may be conducted by means of hand-held metal detection or walk-through magnetometers. Fans should monitor announcements from Clubs regarding their individual programs and the details of the anticipated practices in each market.
John McHale, Jr., MLB’s Executive Vice President, Administration, said: “Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our fans. In the last several seasons, our experiences in many markets and at our jewel events have indicated that fans have a high level of understanding of these efforts. We believe this step will pose minimal inconvenience and ultimately will serve the best interests of fans.”
