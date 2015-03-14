Prior to their afternoon game against Minnesota, the St. Louis Cardinals announced their first roster moves of the spring as catcher Michael Ohlman was optioned to the Memphis Redbirds (AAA) and non-roster pitchers John Gast and Mike Mayers were re-assigned to minor league camp.

Non-roster catchers Steve Bean and Alberto Rosario were also re-assigned to the minor league camp.

The moves reduce the number to 52 players in Major League camp and 38 players are on the 40-man roster.

Article continues after sponsor message

FULL SCREENING AT GAMES

–Today Major League Baseball announced their Stadium Operations Practices for the 2015 regular season will require each Club to develop and implement mandatory metal detection screening of all fans prior to entry to each Major League ballpark. The Cardinals began a partial implementation of this program last season at Busch Stadium.

Full fan screening will be phased in over the course of the first month of the 2015 season for every team except the Chicago Cubs. The Commissioner’s Office has postponed the commencement of the program at Wrigley Field in light of the extensive renovations that are underway.