The St. Louis Cardinals have announced their first roster moves of Spring Training as nine players were either optioned or re-assigned to minor league camp.

Left-handed reliever Jayson Aquino was optioned to Memphis (AAA) while pitchers Corey Littrell, Trey Nielsen, Daniel Poncedeleon, J.C. Sulburan, and Luke Weaver were re-assigned to the minors.

Catchers Steve Bean, Luis Cruz, and Alberto Rosario were also assigned to minor league camp.

The Cardinals now have 50 players on their Spring Training roster, which includes 12 non-roster invitees.