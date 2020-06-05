Article continues after sponsor message

GODFREY - Godfrey Fire Protection District, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police and Alton Memorial Hospital Ambulance responded to a serious car crash on Illinois 255 around 2:30 p.m on Friday.

A car involved in the accident rolled over and landed upright on I-255. An injured person was being treated on the highway by first responders. The person was transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis by Survival Flight.