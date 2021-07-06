SOUTH ROXANA - The late South Roxana Fire Chief Todd Werner was escorted by several fire agencies and police agencies from Barnes Hospital in St. Louis on Tuesday morning.

The first responders held the procession to show their respect for the late chief and will also have a procession immediately following his funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Roxana Church of Nazarene Theater located at 500 North Central Avenue, Roxana.

The visitation will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021. The visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, with an emergency responder walk-through at 7 p.m.

The funeral procession will move Saturday from the Roxana Church of Nazarene Theater to Wanda Cemetery located at 915 Indiana Avenue, South Roxana.

Todd Werner suffered a massive heart attack and died at Barnes Hospital on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

"Todd was a community leader and not only was I blessed to have him within my life but the entire town benefited from Todd's generosity," South Roxana City Administrator Bob Coles said. "Todd served as a role model to younger firefighters in the department. He was the epitome of selfless service to his community."

