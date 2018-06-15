ALTON - First responders were requested to Walnut Court off Walnut Street in upper Alton early Friday evening after friends reported finding the body another friend.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Chief of Police Jason "Jake" Simmons said the body of the 35-year-old female was found deceased in her home with no apparent trauma.

Neighbors on Walnut said nothing seemed out of the ordinary Friday afternoon until they heard the sounds of sirens.

Chief Simmons said a post-mortem exam will be performed tomorrow but no other information is available at this time.