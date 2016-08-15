The comeback trail for Lance Lynn stopped in Palm Beach earlier tonight as he went 1.2 innings in a start for the the St. Louis Cardinals High-A affiliate. Lynn gave up one hit and struck out a pair of batters, throwing a total of 27 pitches–19 of them for strikes.

According to the recap posted by Palm Beach, Lynn was “sitting in the low nineties” with his velocity.

This is the first rehab start for Lynn, who underwent Tommy John surgery in November of last year.

The schedule for Palm Beach runs through September 4th while both Memphis (AAA) and Springfield (AA) play through September 5th not including playoffs , which could allow Lynn to get a few more starts before a potential return to the 25-man roster.

“The likelihood of that being a possibility is very slim,” said Lynn back in April. That was when he was throwing 90 feet to begin the second phase of the long-toss program. “October is a little different ballgame than say regular season, so I wouldn’t want to put the team at a risk if I didn’t think I was ready to go.”

Palm Beach won the game 4-2 over Charlotte. Thomas Spitz and Andrew Sohn each drove in two runs, while Junior Fernandez allowed one run in 7.0 innings of relief.

photo credit: STLBaseballWeekly.com