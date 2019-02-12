SPRINGFIELD – The 45-day First Notice public comment period on proposed industrial hemp regulations is now closed. That public comment period ended at close of business yesterday, February 11, 2019.

Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) staff drafted proposed rules after the Industrial Hemp Act was signed into law in August 2018. This new law allows individuals or corporations licensed through IDOA to cultivate industrial hemp. IDOA will also register individuals or corporations that will process industrial hemp.

During the First Notice comment period, IDOA received dozens of comments from the public and various associations related to Illinois agriculture. “There’s a tremendous amount of interest from farmers across the state for this new industry. We heard from about a hundred farmers and organizations. We’re now reviewing the comments we received and are making adjustments as needed to our proposed rules – we’ll get those changes over to JCAR as quickly as we can,” said IDOA Acting Director John M. Sullivan.

The public comments will now be compiled and addressed by IDOA in an analysis to be submitted to the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, or JCAR, a bipartisan commission of legislators that equally represent both the House and Senate. That analysis may also include any changes IDOA wishes to make to the proposed industrial hemp regulations.

Once IDOA submits its comment responses and any proposed rule modifications to JCAR for review, that will open the Second Notice period. During that at least 45-day period, public comments on the updated proposed rules should be submitted directly to JCAR by letter, fax, phone, or email. IDOA will publish instructions on its website as to how to submit comments to JCAR once the Second Notice period is open.

As soon as the rules are finalized and approved by JCAR, IDOA will begin accepting applications for industrial hemp licenses and registrations.

