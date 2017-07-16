ALTON - The first area psychic fair at Mineral Springs Mall was a huge success, It's Raining Zen owners and fair sponsors, Donna and Dave Nunnally said Sunday.

The festival brought several people involved in the field of metaphysics out to Alton from across the St. Louis Metro East.

Wire wrappers making jewelry out of healing crystals set up shop next to tarot readers, empaths, and even a person who claimed to photograph auras, or the latent energy running through the human body and exuding as a field around people.

The cost of the event was $5, and it was held in the historic and possibly haunted Grand Ballroom at Mineral Springs Mall.

Alongside the people and booths were large copper pyramids, under which people were invited to meditate.

The pyramids came from the Nunnallys' home.

"We have one in our bedroom," Dave Nunnally said. "The pyramid is an ancient symbol and it is full of energy. When you sit under those things and meditate, the feeling you get is out of this world."

People attending the fair could partake in such meditation, have their tarot read, photograph their aura, receive invigorating sound therapy and even take their pets to a pet psychic. Donna Nunnally said she hoped this event would continue in the future.

