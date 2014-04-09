First Place Trophy for SMS Volleyball Team Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. St. Mary’s Eighth Grade girls’ team proudly displays the first place trophy they won in the Catholic Athletic League Volleyball tournament. St. Mary’s hosted the tournament at Suddes Hall. The girls, coached by Amy Holt and Ann Stahl, edged out strong teams from Sts. Peter and Paul, St. Ambrose, and Evangelical. What a great way to end their last season at St. Mary’s! Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip