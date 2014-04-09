St. Mary’s Eighth Grade girls’ team proudly displays the first place trophy they won in the Catholic Athletic League Volleyball tournament.  St. Mary’s hosted the tournament at Suddes Hall.  The girls, coached by Amy Holt and Ann Stahl, edged out strong teams from Sts. Peter and Paul, St. Ambrose, and Evangelical.  What a great way to end their last season at St. Mary’s!

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

5 days ago - St. Mary's Oktoberfest to Feature Keg Tapping and Local History in Downtown Alton

Jun 9, 2023 - Alton Man Charged With Burglary/Theft Of Crucifix From Church

Jun 8, 2023 - Godfrey's Katherine Kratschmer Named To Saint Mary's College Dean's List

May 23, 2023 - St. Mary's Catholic School Names Class Of 2023 Graduates

May 23, 2023 - St. Mary's Middle School Announces Fourth Quarter High Honor Roll, Honor Roll

 