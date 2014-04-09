First Place Trophy for SMS Volleyball Team
April 9, 2014 10:50 AM
St. Mary’s Eighth Grade girls’ team proudly displays the first place trophy they won in the Catholic Athletic League Volleyball tournament. St. Mary’s hosted the tournament at Suddes Hall. The girls, coached by Amy Holt and Ann Stahl, edged out strong teams from Sts. Peter and Paul, St. Ambrose, and Evangelical. What a great way to end their last season at St. Mary’s!
