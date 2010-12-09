Ring in the New Year at First Night River Bend with Circus Flora on Friday, December 31, 2010 at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois. Learn more at www.FNRBLC.com.

Doors open at 5:30 PM. Circus is at 6:30 and again at 10:00. Tickets are $8 in advance, $15 at the door. Visit www.FNRBLC.com for sales outlets and more programming for children and families, including fireworks at 9:00 and Midnight.

Circus Flora has been thrilling St. Louis Audiences for 25 years! Experience the breathtaking acrobatics of the Flying Wallendas, the hilarious antics of Johnny Peers and the Muttville Comix, YoYo the Clown, Sasha Nevidonski, and the charming St. Louis Arches at First Night River Bend.

First Night River Bend is celebrating its 16th year and is a community cultural treasure. As a non-alcoholic, family-oriented celebration of the arts it continues to be produced on New Year's Eve at Lewis and Clark Community College. Visit www.FNRBLC.com for directions.

First Night River Bend 2011 buttons are $8 in advance and $15 the night of the event.

