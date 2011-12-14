Godfrey, Ill. – The First Night River Bend 2012 button is your ticket to an evening filled with music, dance, magic, humor and a wide variety of artistic expression. Buy your button and wear it for admission to all performance venues on the Lewis and Clark Community College campus – it’s your ticket to excitement and entertainment!

Admission buttons for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration of the arts are $10 in advance and $15 at the event. Children age 5 and under are free. Buttons can be purchased at the following locations:

Dick’s Flowers (Alton & Wood River) Party Magic Liberty Bank locations Jersey Community Wellness Center Numerous acts and entertainment will highlight the annual celebration of the arts, taking place on New Year’s Eve on the college’s Godfrey campus. The re-opening of the Hatheway Cultural Center will bring back the “main stage” to the 17th annual First Night River Bend event. Gracing the main stage this year will be returning favorites Master Hypnotist Ray Thompson, Illusionist Keith Jozsef and “The Whip Guy” Chris Camp.

Article continues after sponsor message

Other returning favorites to First Night River Bend include the comedy and magic of Chris Egelston, musical performances by Back in the Saddle and the Alton Landing Jazz Quartet, ice carvings by Chip Off the Block, air brush face paintings by Fantasy Faces, and numerous hands-on activities for the children.

River Bend Arena will open at 6:30 p.m. with activities and performances for children of all ages. Two fireworks shows will be held again this year, the first at 9 p.m. and the second at midnight.

For a complete schedule of entertainers and events, log on to www.lc.edu/firstnight.

First Night River Bend is an alcohol-free, family-oriented New Year’s Eve celebration of the arts, featuring live music, singers, dancers, jugglers, magicians, and shows for people of all ages. First Night River Bend 2012 is a community project of Lewis and Clark Community College.

More like this: