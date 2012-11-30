

GODFREY – The First Night River Bend 2013 button, on sale now, is your ticket to an evening filled with fun, fantasy and fireworks.

Buy your button today and wear it for admission to all performance venues on Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey campus this New Year’s Eve. The cost is $10 in advance and $15 at the event. Children age 5 and under are free. Seniors can purchase buttons for $7.50 in advance, and $10 at the door. Buttons can be purchased at the following locations:

Party Magic

Liberty Bank locations

Jersey Community Wellness Center

Senior Services Plus

Numerous acts and entertainment will highlight the 18th annual First Night River Bend celebration of the arts. Gracing the main stage inside the Hatheway Cultural Center this year will be the Lotus Arts Dance Company’s belly dancing show; Swords and Roses – a sword-swinging, all female stunt show; Chris Camp – “The Whip Guy”; and Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band Bourbon Legend for two, back-to-back performances leading up to midnight.

Other returning favorites will include the comedy and magic of Chris Egelston, musical performances by Alton Landing Jazz Quartet, ice carvings by Chip Off the Block, air brush face paintings by Fantasy Faces, and numerous hands-on activities for children of all ages.

The George C. Terry River Bend Arena will once again open at 6:30 p.m. with activities and performances for children of all ages. Returning favorite Steve Gryb, known as the Pied Piper of Percussion, will feature a percussion show at 6:30 p.m., and will once again offer his “Percussion Petting Zoo” from 7-9 p.m. in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena. Two fireworks shows will be held again this year, the first at 9 p.m. and the second at midnight.

For a complete schedule of entertainers and events, log on to www.lc.edu/firstnight.\

First Night River Bend is an alcohol-free, family-oriented New Year’s Eve celebration of the arts, featuring live music, singers, dancers, jugglers, magicians, and shows for people of all ages. First Night River Bend 2012 is a community project of Lewis and Clark Community College.





