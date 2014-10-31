First National Bank in Staunton is pleased to announce it is replacing its Worden ATM. By replacing the Worden ATM, located at 200 W. Wall Street, they will be giving their customers a better overall user experience with a new drive-up ATM.

For those who currently use that ATM, please note that on Mon., Nov. 3 at 8 a.m. it was taken out of service as demolition begins on the former FNB Worden Banking Center. Customers will not have access to the ATM during this time. When the demolition is finished, a kiosk with a drive-up ATM will be placed on the property.

Customers may visit www.fnbstaunton.com or use the FNB mobile app to view all FNB ATM locations Hundreds of surcharge-free ATM locations can also be found at www.alphalinkalliance.com.

For updates on the progress of the new ATM, please visit www.fnbstaunton.com or FNB’s Facebook page.

FNB has 9 locations including Staunton, Hamel, Holiday Shores, Livingston, Mt. Olive, Benld, Bethalto, Troy and Maryville.

