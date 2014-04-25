First National Bank Bethalto Banking Center is hosting the People’s Choice Car Show on Friday, May 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The car show will be held in the parking lot of the bank located at 704 Texas Blvd. It will be an opportunity for car enthusiasts in the area to gather and celebrate their shared passion for classic cars.

FNB Goldenaires Director Sharon Waterman is spearheading the bank’s first car show and is looking forward to the event. “The People’s Choice Car Show is going to be a great community event and a fun night out for the entire family.”

Those attending the car show will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite car. The overall crowd favorite will win the People’s Choice Car Show trophy.

The car show is free to the public. Hot dogs, popcorn, chips, soda and water will be provided.

FNB will also have a booth set up for those who would like to sign up for the Goldenaires Club. The Goldenaires Club is for people over the age of 50 years old. Some of the benefits of joining the club include free luncheons and parties, exciting trips and informational services. Those who sign up for the club at the car show will receive a free gift. To learn more about the club, please visit www.fnbstaunton.com.

There is still time to register your classic car for the People’s Choice Car Show. Please call FNB at 618-377-9146 to register.

