First National Bank stands strong in the current environment while many financial institutions are faltering. You don’t have to take their word for it, though; First National Bank has earned another 5-Star Superior rating from BauerFinancial, Inc. of Coral Gables, FL, the nation’s leading independent bank rating and research firm. The 5-Star rating is based on the overall financial picture of the bank and indicates that First National Bank is one of the strongest banks in the nation.

In a climate where it is increasingly difficult to shine, First National Bank proves it can be done. In fact, local residents should be proud that their community bank is one of the elite financial institutions in the nation. They can rest assured that their deposits are well-placed in this 5-Star bank.

Established in 1934, First National Bank has been pleased to fulfill the financial needs of its neighbors and friends for over 75 years. It currently operates through nine conveniently located offices in Madison and Macoupin Counties and can also be found at www.fnbstaunton.com. The 9 locations include Staunton, Benld, Livingston, Bethalto, Holiday Shores, Troy, Hamel, Maryville and Mt. Olive.

BauerFinancial, Inc., Coral Gables, Florida, the nation’s leading independent bank rating and research firm, has been reporting on and analyzing the performance of U.S. banks and credit unions since 1983. No institution pays for its rating and they cannot elude it. Consumers may obtain star ratings by visiting www.bauerfinancial.com.

