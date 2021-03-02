MATTOON — First Mid Insurance Group, a subsidiary of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”), has recently acquired two retail insurance agencies: The Wheeler Insurance Agency, based in Arcola, IL, and Just4you Insurance, based in Highland, IL.

The Wheeler Insurance Agency serves over 600 customers in Douglas, Coles, and Cumberland counties, which overlaps with First Mid’s existing footprint for retail banking and insurance customers, making it a strategic fit.



Just4you Insurance is a multi-line property and casualty agency serving customers in Southern Illinois and the St. Louis Metro East markets. This acquisition will coincide with First Mid’s recent acquisition of LINCO Bancshares, Inc., along with its subsidiary Providence Bank, as the organization expands its reach into the St. Louis market and central Missouri.

“Both of these deals will help us leverage our services and expertise to a wider range of retail customers,” says Clay Dean, Chief Executive Officer of First Mid Insurance Group. “It will also offer us the ability to connect those customers with a broader array of insurance products and services, such as health and senior solutions, as well as with banking and wealth management services offered through First Mid.”



About First Mid Insurance Group: First Mid Insurance Group has been committed to helping customers with risk management solutions for over 100 years and is the largest community bank-owned insurance broker in Illinois with offices based in six communities. The team of over 60 risk management professionals collaborates to make an impact in tailored insurance and benefits solutions for over 15,000 commercial and retail clients. For more information, visit www.firstmidinsurance.com.

About First Mid Bancshares, Inc.: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group and First Mid Wealth Management Company. First Mid Bank & Trust was first chartered in 1865 and has since grown into a $5.7 billion community-focused organization that provides financial services through a network of banking centers in Illinois and Missouri and a loan production office in Indiana. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com. Our stock is traded in The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol “FMBH.”

