MATTOON - First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (First Mid) is proud to announce it has been named a Top Workplaces Industry Award recipient for the second consecutive year. This honor, awarded by Energage, underscores the company's commitment to fostering a positive, dynamic, and inclusive workplace culture.

Energage’s confidential, research-backed employee engagement survey determines the Top Workplaces awards. Participating companies are measured against the industry’s most comprehensive benchmarks, built upon 18 years of culture research spanning millions of employees and thousands of organizations nationwide. Top Workplaces awards are based on anonymous employee feedback gathered through the survey, which measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few. This consecutive win is a testament to First Mid’s dedication to its employees' well-being, development, and satisfaction.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Receiving this honor for the second year in a row is a direct reflection of our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to creating an environment where employees feel valued and empowered to succeed,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at First Mid. “Our people are the cornerstone of our company, and we are committed to continuing to invest in their growth and fulfillment. Since 1865, we’ve built our reputation as a financial services organization that prioritizes our employees. We believe engagement is key to our success and we will continue to foster a culture of respect, appreciation, and collaboration, where every voice is valued.”

"Receiving a Top Workplaces industry award is a badge of excellence, highlighting a company’s commitment to fostering people-first cultures," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "These outstanding workplaces set the standard in their respective industries, and because the awards are grounded in employee feedback, they serve as a testament to their dedication in prioritizing employees."

Earlier this year, First Mid received the prestigious Top Workplaces USA 2024 award. As the company looks to the future, it remains committed to maintaining its reputation as a top workplace and continuing to foster a culture of inclusivity, innovation, and excellence. For more information about career opportunities, visit www.firstmid.com/careers/. Details about how First Mid builds a great workplace culture are available on Top Workplaces.

More like this: