ST. LOUIS - First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (First Mid) is proud to announce they have earned a Greater St. Louis Top Workplaces 2024 award from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces is an annual recognition program celebrating companies in the St. Louis metro area that excel in employee satisfaction and engagement. To qualify for the award, companies must have a significant presence in the greater St. Louis region, employ a minimum number of employees, and meet an employee response rate to the survey. The survey responses are then evaluated, and the winners are determined based on the employees’ feedback.

“Our people are at the heart of our success,” says Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at First Mid. “As we continually cultivate a strong culture that attracts and retains top talent who are engaged and invested in their own success and the success of our company, our goal is to continue fostering a workplace that encourages engagement, diversity, development, and the well-being of each member of our team. We are proud to be a part of the St. Louis area and surrounding communities, and we are committed to investing and supporting the growth of the region."

Article continues after sponsor message

Earlier this year, First Mid received the prestigious Top Workplaces USA 2024 award. In addition, First Mid earned four Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards, which recognize organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture: Compensation & Benefits, providing employees not only with material rewards but also with appreciation for their work; Innovation, embedding innovation into the culture and creating an environment where new ideas come from all employees; Leadership, having leaders who inspire confidence in employees and in the direction of the company; Work-Life Flexibility, providing options to employees in how and where they work, as well as having managers who care for employees’ concerns.

Details about how First Mid builds a great workplace culture are available on Top Workplaces.

About First Mid Bancshares, Inc.: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, and First Mid Wealth Management Company. First Mid is a $7.7 billion community-focused organization that provides financial services including banking, insurance, wealth management, brokerage, and ag services through a network of locations in Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin, and a loan production office in Indiana. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to our customers and communities and has done so since 1865. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com. Our stock is traded in The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol “FMBH”. Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender.

About Energage: Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

More like this: