MATTOON, IL — First Mid Bank & Trust was recently awarded $20,000 in grant funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago COVID-19 Relief Grant Program to assist small businesses and nonprofits affected by the pandemic. Today, the bank has announced that the awarded grant funds will be distributed across the bank’s footprint to local food pantries.

“With the help of the Federal Home Loan Bank, we hope these funds will be able to provide some relief to these organizations that are helping individuals and families within our communities,” says Matt Smith, Chief Financial Officer of First Mid Bank & Trust. “Giving back to the community has always been a focus for First Mid, so we are happy that we are able to support these organizations during these times.”

For a list of food pantries that have been selected as beneficiaries of the bank’s grant funding, please visit https://www.firstmid.com/fhlb-covid-19-relief-grant-program.

