MATTOON - First Mid Bank & Trust recently announced the promotion of Patty Wooff to Vice President, Retail Loan Officer. Wooff has been in the mortgage industry since 1988. She specializes in home loan lending for purchase transactions, construction lending, refinancing and home equity lines of credit. Her lending scope includes a wide range of programs, including community down payment assistance. Wooff currently works out of First Mid's Edwardsville 157 and Wood River banking centers, located at 2143 S State Route 157 and 1046 E Madison Avenue, respectively. About First Mid Bancshares, Inc.: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group and First Mid Wealth Management Company. First Mid Bank & Trust was first chartered in 1865 and has since grown into a $3.8 billion community-focused organization that provides financial services through a network of banking centers in Illinois and Missouri and a loan production office in Indiana. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.