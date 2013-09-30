First Lady Michelle Obama discusses the important role played by Girl Scout volunteers in a new video released today by Girl Scouts of the USA, for which she serves as Honorary National President. Every First Lady of the United States has served in this post since 1917, when First Lady Edith B. Wilson became the first Honorary National President. Mrs. Obama’s video coincides with the launch of the organization’s new national campaign to increase recruitment of girl members and adult volunteers while highlighting the fun, excitement, and anticipation that are part of the Girl Scout experience.

The campaign captures the fun of Girl Scouting with the theme “I can’t wait to…” and girl-friendly grassroots promotions that will reach every community nationwide. With 3.2 million Girl Scouts and 112 Girl Scout councils across the country, parents, caregivers, and volunteers are vital to the organization’s success.

“Girl Scout volunteers can be moms, dads, aunts, uncles, grandparents, or anyone else looking to help girls in their community fulfill their boundless promise,” said First Lady Michelle Obama. “As a Girl Scout volunteer, you can show girls that anything is possible, and you can inspire them to dream bigger and go further than they ever even imagined.”

Girl Scouts is dedicating the week of September 30–October 7 to getting the word out to adults who care about girls in their communities and want to make a difference. As Girl Scout volunteers, they can help girls make friends, have new adventures, and do great things.

“This campaign brings Girl Scouting to life by highlighting everything our Movement can offer girls, and connecting our mission and values to their interests, energy, and excitement in a way that both girls and adults find engaging and fun,” said Anna Maria Chávez, CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA. “We are thrilled that our Honorary National President and First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama has leant her remarkable voice and unique vision to this campaign, helping us reach and recruit more girls and adult volunteers across the nation and around the world. Her enthusiasm for our Movement is helping us shape the next generation of female leaders.”

To see how Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is providing a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience for girls in southern Illinois visit www.gsofsi.org …” or to find out how to volunteer, visit girlscouts.org/volunteer.

About Girl Scouts of the USA

Founded in 1912, Girl Scouts of the USA is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls, with 3.2 million girl and adult members worldwide. Girl Scouts is the leading authority on girls' healthy development, and builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. The organization serves girls from every corner of the United States and its territories. Girl Scouts of the USA also serves American girls and their classmates attending American or international schools overseas in 90 countries. For more information on how to join, volunteer or reconnect with, or donate to Girl Scouts, call 800-GSUSA-4-U (212-852-8000) or visit www.girlscouts.org.

About Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois

GSSI serves approximately 14,000 girls and 4,800 volunteers in 40 ½ counties in southern Illinois. GSSI is a proud partner of United Way. To see how Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is providing a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience and building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place, visit www.gsofsi.org.

