EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer Kurt Prenzler, CPA, is reminding taxpayers that the first installment of their tax bills is coming due.

“With the holiday weekend I want to remind everyone that the first of four installments will be due July 9,” Prenzler said. “I want to make sure it doesn’t slip someone’s mind.”

Taxpayers can pay by mail, at collector banks throughout the county, or, in person, at the Treasurer’s Office.

Prenzler is encouraging taxpayers to pay online, a payment method which is becoming more popular.

“It’s a fast and safe way to pay,” he said. “Plus paying by e-check is free.”

Visit www.madcotreasurer.org to make an immediate payment or schedule all four payments.

Taxpayers can schedule payments using an e-check until July 8 or make an immediate payment until 11:59 p.m. July 9 using an e-check or credit card.

“To keep taxpayers’ financial information secure, we require taxpayers to re-initiate scheduled payments every year,” Prenzler said.

Scheduled installments will be automatically withdrawn from the taxpayers’ checking or savings accounts on July 9, Sept. 9, Oct. 9 and Dec. 9.

The Treasurer’s Office is responsible for overseeing the collection of approximately $385 million of property taxes from 137,000 parcels, for the distribution to more than 220 taxing districts.

Property owners who did not receive a property tax bill should call the Treasurer’s Office. Per Illinois law, regardless of whether a tax bill is received by a taxpayer, he/she is still responsible for paying the taxes.

For more information or questions contact the Treasurer’s Office at (618) 692-6260.

