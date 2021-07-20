GRANITE CITY - A second individual has been charged in a Granite City Police Department /Madison County case that took place on June 25, 2021, in Granite City where an individual was shot and eventually died.

Granite City Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue in Granite City on June 25, 2021, and discovered a subject had been shot and was in critical condition and the person died at Gateway Regional Medical Center. The man was Delas M. Carter, 30.

The Granite City Police Department began searching the area for a possible suspect based upon witnesses’ descriptions. Officers located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle as it had been given to them by the witnesses. The officers attempted to conduct an investigative traffic stop on the vehicle at which time the vehicle fled from the officers.

Officers pursued the vehicle through the cities of Madison and Venice, and the vehicle was ultimately stopped on the McKinley Bridge. Upon stopping, two passengers of the vehicle were able to exit the vehicle without incident and were found to have no injuries. The individual driving the suspect's vehicle remained in the vehicle and took his own life. The individual was identified as Dionta O. Moore, 31.

The Granite City Police Department then activated the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis (Major Case Squad). The Major Case Squad then assisted Granite City Police Department Investigators with a very thorough and extensive investigation. Through the hard work and diligence of the investigators, Moore was believed to have been involved in the incident that took Mr. Carter’s life. A second individual was then identified as also being directly involved in this incident and has been identified as Fred W. Williams, 30.

The facts and evidence found in this investigation were then presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office and Williams was charged with the following:

1) CT I First Degree Murder (Class M Felony)

2) CT II First Degree Murder (Class M Felony)

3) CT III Reckless Discharge of a Firearm (Class 4 Felony)

The charges were then presented to the Honorable Judge Schroeder. Judge Schroeder reviewed the charges and signed a warrant for the arrest of Williams. The bond amount for the warrant is $3,000,000.00 (10% applies).

The Granite City Police Department then continued this investigation after the Major Case Squad was disbanded. Investigators of the Granite City Police Department, along with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service located Williams in Belleville, IL. where he was apprehended. Williams has been transported to the Madison County Jail where he will be held pending the posting of a bond or an appearance before a Judge.

The Granite City Police Department would like to extend its condolences to the families of Mr. Carter and Mr. Moore for their losses. Granite City Police said it would like to thank the Major Case Squad and the United States Marshals Service for their assistance in this investigation. The Granite City Police Department has no further comment at this time.

