Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's girls tennis team had a day of tryouts on Wednesday with the new squad and it left Coach Dave Lipe with excitement for the coming season.

"We have good players and they are all nice kids," the coach said. "We have lots of good kids. We will field a strong varsity team and a pretty strong second team. We are looking forward to a new year."

Article continues after sponsor message

Lipe said he is cautiously optimistic about the upcoming season.

"It was a beautiful day today," he said of the weather. "The first day of practice for every coach who loves his or her sport is a big deal. I am excited to be here. We are very fortunate we have three days of practice before school starts. The last couple years we didn't have that."

Edwardsville starts its 2015 girls tennis season at home at 4 p.m. on Aug. 25 against St. Joseph's on the Edwardsville Tennis Courts.

 

More like this:

Oct 9, 2023 - Jersey Girls Tennis Takes MVC Title: Panthers Squad Are Sparklight Female Athletes Of The Month

Oct 24, 2023 - Natalie Beck, Kennedi Taylor Positive Force For McGivney Tennis, Are Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Female Athletes Of The Month

Oct 16, 2023 - Explorers' Doubles Combo Of Moehn-Hough Set For Bright Future, Are Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athletes Of Month

Aug 6, 2023 - Mitch-N-Friends Clinic Is Another Rousing Success As Part Of Futures

Aug 30, 2023 - Lilly Schuler Off To Great Start For Redbirds Tennis Team, Is An Auto Butler Female Athlete Of Month

 