EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's girls tennis team had a day of tryouts on Wednesday with the new squad and it left Coach Dave Lipe with excitement for the coming season.

"We have good players and they are all nice kids," the coach said. "We have lots of good kids. We will field a strong varsity team and a pretty strong second team. We are looking forward to a new year."

Lipe said he is cautiously optimistic about the upcoming season.

"It was a beautiful day today," he said of the weather. "The first day of practice for every coach who loves his or her sport is a big deal. I am excited to be here. We are very fortunate we have three days of practice before school starts. The last couple years we didn't have that."

Edwardsville starts its 2015 girls tennis season at home at 4 p.m. on Aug. 25 against St. Joseph's on the Edwardsville Tennis Courts.

