The first Community Trunk or Treat Sponsored by The Village of Godfrey and Local Area Businesses at Trust Family Auto Sales in Godfrey was a smash.

Hundreds of children and parents attended the event, which many described as "spectacular." This event was organized by non-profit Riverbender Community Center. All proceeds benefit their mission of serving youth in our community.

Riverbender Community Center Executive Director Jeff Allsman said there were more than 1,200 trick or treaters and probably another 125 sponsor representatives or volunteers who attended the massive event.

“I think what stood out the most was the ease with which the event transpired and the enjoyment among the attendees,” he said. “It was amazing to see their eagerness and patience. The line started forming 45 minutes before opening and didn't die down for nearly 2 1/2 hours. The crowd was amazing. We had terrific sponsors who were very creative in their decorations and some great volunteers who worked tirelessly to see that the event was successful. And the cooperation and support provided by the Village of Godfrey and the generosity of Brian Trust were remarkable.”

Riverbender.com CEO John Hentrich said the planning and determination of organizers paid off with this event.

“We had a wonderful gift from Mother Nature,” he said. “I was so pleased with the event. Everything went as well or better than I imagined. I was most impressed with not only the support of the sponsors, but the way in which they decorated each of their vehicles and really made it a fun event for the kids. With over 1,200 people attending our lines were longer than we would have liked, but it shows that our promotion on Riverbender.com and social media really worked well for us. Even though we worked really hard on the event, it was our sponsors who made the event possible and so much fun. I hope they continue to stick with us as we try to fulfill our mission and provide more services to our community.

“Thank you to those people who said yes when we called them for their support and also to all the volunteers who pulled together to make it happen, especially Jeff Allsman, our new Executive Director who worked with me every step of the way from the very first meeting to soliciting sponsors and throughout the event and cleanup.”

Hentrich said more than 200 kids participated in the costume contest.

“Voting for the costume contest began today on the Riverbender Community Center Facebook page” he said. “Voting will run through this week. Winners will be announced before the weekend. Prizes include bicycles donated by Hit-N-Run, $200 Birthday Party provided by Riverbender Community Center, and Gift Cards from Shivers' Frozen Custard, Joe's Pizza, and The Cookie Factory.

“We will also announce our winners of the "BEST DECORATED TRUNK or TENT" once all the votes are tallied, most likely Tuesday.”

Sponsor Photos Courtesy of Photographer Jody Jedlicka https://www.photographicimagerybyjo.com/

