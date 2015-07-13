First Clover Leaf Bank is sponsoring a show and the Watershed will be a key feature of the program.

Please join us in the fun at the Watershed from 11:45 to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, July 15th. Watershed Nature Center will be having fun on the dock using net-fishing & aqua-scopes and making fish imprints inside the Visitor Center.

Watershed encourages residents and their children to help show the Metro-East Community this signature feature of Edwardsville.
http://www.ksdk.com/features/show-me-st-louis/

For more information please contact the Watershed Nature Center, 618-692-7578. or lsanchez@cityofedwardsville.com. Find us at 1591 Tower Ave, Edwardsville IL. The center is located near Hoppe Park and N.O. Nelson School.

