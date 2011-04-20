Edwardsville, IL – First Clover Leaf Bank along with host Charlie Brennan from KMOX Radio, is pleased to announce a new Business Community Seminar Series. The series will cover topics and current issues that affect business owners in their personal and professional lives. The title of the first seminar is The Facts & Effects of Economics. Rik Hafer, author and Distinguished Research Professor of Economics at SIUE will present a non-political, media-spin-free picture of the economy and how it will affect your business and life.

Rik Hafer has published nearly 100 academic articles and five books on monetary policy and financial markets. His most recent books include The Federal Reserve: An encyclopedia (2005) and The Stock Market (2007). He has written over 150 op-eds that have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the St. Louis Post Dispatch, the Illinois and St. Louis Business Journal. He currently writes a bi-weekly column for the St. Louis Beacon, a web-based newspaper. He also has appeared on local and national television and radio programs, including CNBC’s Power Lunch.

“We look forward to Dr. Hafer’s presentation on our current economy and his outlook on our continued recovery from the recession. I’m sure everyone will find his comments insightful and thought-provoking. First Clover Leaf Bank is focused on being a good neighbor and this Business Seminar Series was a way for First Clover Leaf Bank to continue to contribute back to our community,” stated Dennis Terry, President and CEO of First Clover Leaf Bank.

The Economic Seminar will be held on May 12, 2011 at the Leclaire Room on the NO Nelson Campus in Edwardsville, Illinois. Registration and lunch will begin at 11:30 and the seminar will begin at noon. There will be a question and answer session following the speaking portion of the seminar. The lunch and speaker series are compliments of First Clover Leaf Bank. To register email Rachel Case at rcase@firstcloverleafbank.com. Seating is limited.

About First Clover Leaf Bank

First Clover Leaf Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Clover Leaf Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FCLF). First Clover Leaf Bank is headquartered in Edwardsville, Illinois, and devotes special attention to personal service and offers a full line of retail and commercial products. First Clover Leaf Bank is a strong advocate for community banking. Through a long term growth and expansion plan, First Clover Leaf Bank will continue to serve the Madison County Market and surrounding Metro East Communities.

Further information about the company is available at: http://www.firstcloverleafbank.com

