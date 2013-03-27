WHAT: Life University Spring 2013 Classes

WHERE: First Baptist Maryville | 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062

WHEN: Wednesdays @ 7 p.m. Starting April 3

WHO: Everyone

COST: Free or Minimal Fees for Class Materials

WHY: Life University is an incredible opportunity to gain knowledge and find support for living a Christian life in today's world. Because God has called First Baptist Church Maryville (FBCM) to equip people for the work of the ministry, FBCM offers Life University courses year-round, designed to enrich the spiritual lives of adults through the Word of God. The following classes are being offered during the spring quarter:

* A Man and His Design

* The Book of Acts

* The Christian and the Constitution

Classes are free but may carry a small fee for materials. Activities are also offered for preschoolers, children, middle school, and high school students on Wednesday nights. Free childcare is provided through these activities. Brochures with full class descriptions and more information about Life University and Wednesday night activities will be available in the church Lobby and online at www.fbmaryville.org.

