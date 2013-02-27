First Baptist Maryville Offering a Marriage Enrichment Course
First Baptist Maryville is offering an 8-week course that can assist in giving couples the marriage
that they long for. Dynamic Marriage provides an insightful journey to discover each other's
innermost emotional needs and expectations. Based on the "Love Bank" model from the book,
His Needs, Her Needs by Dr. Willard Harley, this course will show how communication and
behavior styles affect the way spouses act and react to each other. Through an interactive
learning process, couples will identify behaviors that may be damaging their marriage, develop
healthy ways to deal with marital conflict, and take concrete steps to meet each other's needs
better than before. Through Dynamic Marriage, ordinary marriages become exciting, and great
marriages become exceptional.
For more information, contact the church office (618.667.8221) or visit www.fbmaryville.org.
