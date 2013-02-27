First Baptist Maryville is offering an 8-week course that can assist in giving couples the marriage

that they long for. Dynamic Marriage provides an insightful journey to discover each other's

innermost emotional needs and expectations. Based on the "Love Bank" model from the book,

His Needs, Her Needs by Dr. Willard Harley, this course will show how communication and

behavior styles affect the way spouses act and react to each other. Through an interactive

learning process, couples will identify behaviors that may be damaging their marriage, develop

healthy ways to deal with marital conflict, and take concrete steps to meet each other's needs

better than before. Through Dynamic Marriage, ordinary marriages become exciting, and great

marriages become exceptional.



For more information, contact the church office (618.667.8221) or visit www.fbmaryville.org.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: