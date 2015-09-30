What would be better than going from house to house collecting candy? Getting loads of candy, all in one stop. Bring your kids, family, and neighbors to First Baptist Maryville for their fourth annual TrunkFest, to be held on Wednesday, October 28 from 6 - 8 p.m. The church’s parking lot will be full of decorated vehicles and smiling faces, excited to hand out tons of goodies and candy to every child that comes. There will also be free food, music, and tons of fun throughout the night.

In case of inclement weather, all activities will be moved indoors at the church. For more information, call the church office at 618.667.8221 or visit fbmaryville.org.