First Baptist Maryville desires to reach people and bring them closer to God.

Sometimes accomplishing this task means removing any obstacles that may be in the way. More and more people say they’d love to come to church but can’t, due to work or other commitments that become obstacles on Sunday mornings.

After months of prayer and consideration, First Baptist Maryville is excited to announce the launch of their new Saturday Night Services, starting on September 13. At 5:30 p.m., the Saturday night service will begin, following the same format as the church’s Sunday services—same music, same message—with a more casual approach.

At 7 p.m., attendees can join in on one of the church’s ConnectGroups, available for everyone from infants to adults. The night will be done by 8 p.m.

For more info, contact the church office (618.667.8221) or visit http://fbmaryville.org.

