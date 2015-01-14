First Baptist Maryville 2015 "Living Free" group meetings starting soon Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. One of the key purposes of First Baptist Church Maryville (FBCM) is to “Encourage the Hurting.” Life is difficult, and many are faced with challenges and issues that are uncontrollable or hard to manage. When going through these difficult circumstances, many people feel alone and like no one cares or can help. FBCM wants people to know that they are not alone--the people of FBCM care and can help. FBCM’s Living Free Groups help by bringing together group members navigating through similar circumstances with experienced group leaders for mutual support and encouragement. Groups include: Article continues after sponsor message • Alzheimer’s Support: 3rd Thursday/Month @ 6:30 p.m. • Cancer Companions: 2nd Thursday/Month @ 7 p.m.

• Divorce Recovery: Every Thursday @ 7 p.m.

• Grief Support: Every Thursday @ 7 p.m. • Managing Motherhood: Every Wednesday @ 6:45 p.m.

• Parents of Special Needs Children: 2nd Tuesday/Month @ 6:30 p.m. There is no cost or need to sign up to participate in a group. New group members may begin attending meetings at any time. Childcare is provided, free of charge (age 11 & under), for all groups. If childcare is needed for a child with special needs, please contact the church office (618.667.8221). For more info, visit fbmaryville.org/pastoral-care. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip