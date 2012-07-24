WHAT: Blood Drive

WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville | 7110 State Route 162 Maryville, IL 62062

WHEN: Monday, 8/13/12 | 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

WHO: Open to the Public | Anyone Can Donate

COST: Free

WHY: First Baptist Church Maryville (FBCM) is working together with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC) to hold a blood drive to assist with increasing the blood supply in the nearby community and meet the needs of local patients and hospitals. MVRBC provides blood for the following hospitals in the area: Anderson Hospital, Gateway Regional Medical Center, Saint Anthony's Health Center, Touchette Regional Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital, and Memorial Hospital. Appointments are available and walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule a donation appointment, call the MVRBC office (618-659-0542) or visit www.BloodCenterImpact.org. Please provide the Sponsor Code at the time of scheduling (9978). Please eat and hydrate before donating.

For more information about MVRBC, visit www.BloodCenter.org.

For more information about the blood drive or FBCM, contact the church office (618-667-8221) or visit www.FBMaryville.org.

