Join us for an amazing night that combines the excitement of Christmas with the energy of a Big Band featuring your favorite Christmas and Holiday Classics. This concert will certainly help you "Get in the Christmas Mood" with a 100-voice choir, live band, and brand new special effects. There's something for the entire family! You might expect to pay $35 or more per ticket for a performance of this caliber, but all FIVE performances are absolutely FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Seating is first come first serve with doors opening 45 minutes prior to each show. Shows begin at 7 p.m. nightly with 3 p.m. matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, please visit www.FBMaryville.org or call the church office at (618) 667-8221.

