Last year, 1,208 people were served through FBCM's Yard Give-Away! Among the items given away were furniture, toys, books, a patio set, a gas grill, a weed-eater, and 83 bicycles! For more information, please contact the church office (618-667-8221) or visit our website at www.FBMaryville.org.

WHAT: Yard Give-Away

WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville | 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062

WHEN: Saturday, June 30 | 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

COST: Free & Open to the Public

WHY: First Baptist Church Maryville's annual free Yard Give-Away for families in need will be held on Saturday, June 30 from 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Donations of gently-used household items, clothing, infant and children's items, furniture, etc. will be collected and presented to families in need in a Yard Sale like fashion- only everything will be free!

