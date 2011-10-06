First Baptist Church Maryville - Senior Adult Health Fair Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Join us for a free health fair created especially for you on Saturday, October 15 (9 a.m. - Noon) at First Baptist Church Maryville! WHAT: Senior Adult Health Fair Article continues after sponsor message WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville | 7110 State Route 162 Maryville, IL 62062 WHEN: Saturday, October 15 | 9 a.m. - Noon COST: Free & Open to the Public WHY: Adults (50+) - Door prizes will be distributed throughout the morning. A wide variety of vendors will be available to provide information and services related to various aspects of older adult health, including blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and bone density screenings, massages, Medicare, legal, and financial information, hearing aid, prescription drug, and medical equipment services, and much, much more! For more information, please contact Lora Fuller (667-8221 x109, LoraF@FBMaryville.org) or visit our website at www.FBMaryville.org.

