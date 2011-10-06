Join us for a free health fair created especially for you on Saturday, October 15 (9 a.m. - Noon) at First Baptist Church Maryville!

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

 

WHAT:             Senior Adult Health Fair      

Article continues after sponsor message

WHERE:           First Baptist Church Maryville | 7110 State Route 162 Maryville, IL 62062

WHEN:             Saturday, October 15 | 9 a.m. - Noon

COST:             Free & Open to the Public

WHY:                   Adults (50+) - Door prizes will be distributed throughout the morning. A wide variety of vendors will be available to provide information and services related to various aspects of older adult health, including blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and bone density screenings, massages, Medicare, legal, and financial information, hearing aid, prescription drug, and medical equipment services, and much, much more! For more information, please contact Lora Fuller (667-8221 x109, LoraF@FBMaryville.org) or visit our website at www.FBMaryville.org.

More like this:

Aug 22, 2023 - Anderson Clinician Achieves Board Certification In Advanced Diabetes Management

Aug 15, 2023 - Scooters Coffee Opens Maryville Location

Sep 26, 2023 - Our Lord's Lutheran Church to Host Pet Expo

Sep 28, 2023 - State Rep. Amy Elik Visits Maryville 1-2 Education Center

Aug 29, 2023 - Anderson Healthcare Announces New Chief Financial Officer

 