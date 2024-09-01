EDWARDSVILLE - The first annual Newt Scoot will honor Newt the Trail Cat while raising money for the Metro East Humane Society.

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, community members are invited to join the 11.5-mile bike ride on the Madison County Transit (MCT) trails around Edwardsville. The bike ride will act as a fundraiser for the Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) while also memorializing Newt, a beloved cat who was adopted from MEHS and roamed the MCT trails before he passed away in May 2024.

“It’s really awesome to connect with the community on this level,” said Mady O’Reilly, development manager with MEHS. “We’re hoping that it’s the first of many to just continue Newt’s memory while also making an impact on the lives of pets who are existing in the shelter and getting their lives started at the same shelter that he originated from.”

The bike ride will start at MCT Park and Ride Leclaire, near Market Basket in Edwardsville. The 11.5-mile loop will include MCT's Goshen, Heritage and Nickel Plate Trails.

Registration for the event costs $35 and includes a t-shirt. You can also register the day of the event for $40, and t-shirts will be available while supplies last.

MCT and Metro East Park and Recreation District partnered with Metro East Humane Society to make this event happen. O’Reilly explained that they hope to raise $10,000 for MEHS. The money goes toward payroll, utilities, pet food and the other services that MEHS provides, including their vaccine and microchip clinics, free pet food pantry and low-cost spay and neuter program.

O’Reilly said they’re still looking for sponsors for the event. Sponsors can pay $250 to be included on the t-shirt design. There will also be mile markers throughout the trail where people can memorialize their pets for $100.

In addition to the Newt Scoot, MEHS is working to install a bench at the Newt sculpture on the MCT trails. The bench will cost $5,000 to install, and you can text "NEWT" to 618-552-8762 to learn more about donating toward the bench fund. O’Reilly hopes they will be able to unveil the Newt bench during the first annual Newt Scoot on Oct. 19.

Solar Smoothie will be onsite during the event, and there will be a few other vendors present. O’Reilly said it will be “a little bit of a party” in the parking lot where the trail starts and ends, and she looks forward to sharing the experience with the community.

While the goal of the Newt Scoot is to raise money for MEHS, it holds a special place in the hearts of community members who cared for Newt. O’Reilly hopes this is the first of many Newt Scoots that can contribute to Newt’s memory while encouraging people to adopt from MEHS and support the shelter.

“Newt was unlike what most people think of when they think of adopting a cat,” she added. “He lived his life outside, and a lot of people think about that and they think that it’s not the right way to own a pet. I think Newt was a really great example of showing that there are so many different ways to own a pet and still have them be very loved. That's something that we’re really excited to continue sharing as we have these events year after year.”

For more information about the Newt Scoot, including how to register online, visit the official Facebook event page or check out the Metro East Humane Society’s website at MEHS.org.

