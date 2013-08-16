The Southern Illinois Camaro Club, along with the Rosewood Heights Fire Department are proud to announce the First Annual Make a Muscle Car & Bike Show to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association on Saturday, August 24 at Kutter Park in East Alton, Illinois. Apex Oil, Gary Duckworth Racing Engines and Partners Insurance Agency Inc. are just a few of the local sponsors that are making this day possible.

We are expecting over 150 cars and bikes to participate this year. Registration fees for car owners who want to enter the competition are $20 and $10 for a Show N’ Go entry. All entrants are eligible to win 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place plaques per class plus several Specialty Awards handed out by local officials and MDA kids. Dash plaques and Swag Bags will be given to the first 150 registered vehicles.

Registration begins at 8 am and ends at 12 pm. Judging begins at 12 pm and all awards will be handed out at 3 pm. Spectators are free. Food and drink items will be on sale as well as many silent auction items to bid on.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information on the show, sponsorship opportunities, or donations please visit http://www.mdacarandbikeshow.com



About MDA

MDA is a voluntary health agency that works in each local community to combat neuromuscular diseases affected in both children and adults through basic and applied scientific investigation, local comprehensive programs of medical services and clinical care such as those offered at Washington University, and widespread professional and public health education. MDA seeks no government or United Way funding for fees from those it serves. The Association’s programs are funded almost entirely by individual and private contributions.



For more information, please visit the MDA website at www.mda.org



More like this: