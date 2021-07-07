ALTON, GRAFTON - After a pause for the Fourth of July, The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau of Southwest Illinois will resume its popular weekly fireworks shows in Alton and Grafton starting Thursday, July 8 and running throughout the summer, ending on Thursday, Sept. 9. The fireworks show will go off simultaneously in each city. (The shows were halted the week of July 28 – July 2 to accommodate local fireworks.)

When: Every Thursday night through Sept. 9. Fireworks will launch at 9:30 p.m.

In Alton – Fireworks will launch from the parking lot at Henry and Landmarks Boulevard along the city’s riverfront.

In Grafton – Fireworks will launch from Lighthouse Park at the confluence of the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers.

Cory Jobe, President/CEO of Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau says,“Our region continues to shine as a destination for travelers. The weekly fireworks show is a celebration of the return of summer travel.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road/ for more information about fireworks specials and best places to watch the fireworks.

