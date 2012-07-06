July 6, 2012 – In honor of the City of Alton’s 175th anniversary, a fireworks display will occur in Alton on July 21st. Due to the fireworks display, the Clark Bridge at Alton will close at approximately 9:15 P.M. on that date. The fireworks will start at approximately 9:30 P.M. and should last approximately 30 minutes. The Clark Bridge will be closed during the fireworks display. The Clark Bridge will reopen immediately after the fireworks grand finale at approximately 9:50 P.M.

In the event of bad weather, the rain date for this event will be Sunday, July 22nd.

The Alton pedestrian bridge will be closed immediately prior to the fireworks display. The pedestrian bridge will reopen shortly after the conclusion of the fireworks.

Please check for updates regarding river levels and parking status of the Lincoln Shields area. The roadway between U.S. 67 and Lincoln Shields will be closed to all traffic and parking prior to the start of the display, please obey all posted parking instructions. The Corps of Engineers will allow parking on Riverland’s Parkway, including the Corps’ parking lot.

The United States Coast Guard will be closing the Mississippi River from Mile Marker 202.5 to Mile Marker 203.0. The River will close at approximately 9:00 P.M. and will remain closed until all pyrotechnics have been properly disposed, approximately 10:00 P.M. Please tune to Marina Channel 16 for definitive information on the day of the event regarding closure and reopening times. Please follow the direction of local law enforcement agencies, fire protection agencies, and other state and federal agencies in the area. Questions regarding the Mississippi River closure should be directed to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources at 618-462-1181.

These closures are similar to closures that occur every year for the Independence Day fireworks display.

