June 30, 2010 – Due to the fireworks display, the Clark Bridge at Alton will close at approximately 9:15 P.M. on Friday, July 2nd. The fireworks will start at approximately 9:20 P.M. and should last approximately 20-25 minutes. The Clark Bridge will be closed during the fireworks display. The Clark Bridge will reopen immediately after the fireworks grand finale at approximately 9:50 P.M.

The Cpl. Belchik Memorial Expressway will be closed during and after the fireworks. The Alton pedestrian bridge will be closed immediately prior to the fireworks display. The pedestrian bridge will reopen shortly after the conclusion of the fireworks.

The Lincoln Shields area in West Alton will be closed due to flooding. The roadway between U.S. 67 and Lincoln Shields will be closed to all traffic and parking. The Corps of Engineers will allow parking on Riverlands Parkway, including the Corps’ parking lot.

The United States Coast Guard will be closing the Mississippi River from Mile Marker 202.5 to Mile Maker 203.0. The River will close at approximately 9:00 P.M. and will remain closed until all pyrotechnics have been properly disposed, approximately 10:00 P.M. Please tune to Marina Channel 16 for definitive information on the day of the event regarding closure and reopening times. Please follow the direction of local law enforcement agencies, fire protection agencies, and other state and federal agencies in the area. Questions regarding the Mississippi River closure should be directed to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources at 618-462-1181.

