ALTON - Thursday nights in Alton and Grafton just got a whole lot brighter.

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau of Southwest Illinois will launch a weekly series of fireworks events in the two riverfront communities every Thursday night from June 3 to Sept. 9 with the exception of Thursday, July 1. The fireworks show will go off simultaneously in each city at approximately 9 p.m.

“Everyone loves fireworks and creating a mid-week light show highlighting the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway and the Mississippi River is another way we can let people know our region is open for business,” said Cory Jobe, President and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “We are celebrating our summer travel season and encourage people to get out and explore our region.”

Businesses in the two communities are encouraged to create specials and overnight deals on Thursdays to provide travelers with an incentive to spend more time in the region. All specials will be highlighted at Great Rivers & Routes.

The dazzling light show in Alton will launch from the parking lot at Landmarks and Henry Streets on the city’s riverfront. The Grafton show will launch from Grafton Lighthouse Park.

Jobe noted the fireworks shows will also help drive mid-week visits to the region.

“Alton and Grafton both do very well on weekends. What we need to do is let people know we are here during the week too. People can plan a visit to our region through the week and enjoy the same dining experiences, outdoor activities and all of our great attractions without a lot of crowds. It’s the perfect road trip destination,” Jobe said.

The Grafton Ferry has added Thursday to its schedule to help encourage people to enjoy the Grafton fireworks. A farmers market will be held in Grafton on Thursdays and the ever-popular Grafton Music in the Park concert series also takes place Thursday evenings. Both of those events precede the fireworks shows.

The Alton Night Market is held every Thursday night on Broadway Street and features live music. Attendees will also have a great view of the fireworks, Jobe pointed out.

“The fireworks really complement existing activities in each community,” Jobe noted. “Our plan is to expand that with specials and deals from local businesses.”

