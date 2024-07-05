ST. LOUIS COUNTY — In the midst of July 4th celebrations, a fatal shooting occurred in the 10200 block of Valley Drive, leaving an adult male dead and prompting an investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

At 10:22 p.m. on July 4, 2024, officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service regarding a shooting at the location. Upon arrival, they found a male subject suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment but was later pronounced deceased. Initial findings indicate that the victim was attending a well-attended fireworks gathering when the shooting took place.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the shooting to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward can reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be released as they become available.

