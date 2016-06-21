ALTON - This Independence Day, residents from around the Riverbend and beyond are seeking out locations to gaze upon some marvelous fireworks displays. 

With ten area fireworks displays lighting up the skies, from White Hall to Granite City, there is plenty of fun to be had this Fourth of July. Several area displays have expanded their festivities to include carnivals, hot dog eating contests and more. 

Nonetheless, RiverBender.com and EdGlenToday.com has you covered this Independence Day. With our comprehensive guide of fireworks displays, we hope that we can help you make your family's holiday one you will never forget. 

Below is a comprehensive list of fireworks displays occurring in our area this Fourth of July. If you know of an event that is not listed, please send the information to news@riverbender.com

Sunday, June 26

Bethalto Cornerstone Fireworks
St. Louis Regional Airport
8 Terminal Dr, Bethalto
Activities begin at 5 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

 

Friday, July 1

Independence at the Park
Schneider Park
206 E Main St, Brighton
Activities all evening (no fireworks)

 

 

Saturday, July 2

Fireworks on the Waterfront
Grafton Riverfront
Front Street, Grafton
Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Edwardsville Independence Day Celebration
American Legion Post #199
58 S State Rt. 157, Edwardsville
Activities begin 2 p.m., fireworks at dusk

Independence at the Park
Schneider Park
206 S Main St, Brighton
Activities all day, Fireworks at dusk

Carlinville Independence Day Celebration
Macoupin County Fairgrounds
Carlinville
4:30-12:30 a.m. 
Food vendors, beer tent, live music & activities, fireworks at dusk 

Sunday, July 3

Alton Fireworks Spectacular
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater
1 Riverfront Dr, Alton
Gates at 5 p.m., Bands begin at 6 p.m., fireworks at dusk

Shipman Fireworks
Shipman Lake
Fireworks at dusk

St. Mary's Fireworks Fest
St. Mary's Catholic Church and School
519 E 4th Street, Alton 
Activities begin at 5 p.m., fireworks at dusk 

 

Monday, July 4

Family Fun Fest with Fireworks
Glazebrook Park
1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey
Activities begin 5 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Jerseyville Fireworks
American Legion
300 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Jerseyville
Fireworks at dusk

Troy Fireworks
Tri Township Park
409 Collinsville Road, Troy
Activities begin 4 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

Highland Fireworks
Glik Park
12525 Sportsman Rd, Highland
Activities begin 4 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

White Hall Homecoming Fireworks
Custer Park
Homecoming activities all weekend, fireworks at 9 p.m.

Patriots in the Park
Coolidge Middle School
3231 Nameoki Rd, Granite City
Carnival opens 1 p.m., Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Friday, July 8

Bunker Hill Fireworks (First Night)
Bertagnolli Park - (Big Lake Park)
Activities begin at 4 p.m. (no fireworks this night)

 

Saturday, July 9

Bunker Hill Fireworks (Second Night)
Bertagnolli Park - (Big Lake Park)
Parade at 10 a.m., Activities from 12 p.m. until fireworks at 9 p.m. 

 

Please send any missing events to news@riverbender.com.

