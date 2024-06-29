

When Homer Simpson throws a firework in the oven leading to chaos and destruction, it’s fine to laugh. But real-life fireworks accidents are no laughing matter. If something as small as a firecracker goes off in your face, detached retinas, cornea scratches, burns, open wounds in the eye (known as open globes), loss of vision and loss of eyes can result, says David Solá Del-Valle, MD, an ophthalmologist who performs surgeries at OSF HealthCare.

“Anything that can go wrong with your eye can occur when a firework explodes in your face,” Dr. Solá says.

“A retinal detachment or open globe could blind you permanently. A corneal burn could necessitate a corneal transplant,” he adds. “These are very serious injuries that you want to avoid. If they happen, we’re going to do our best to help you. But many times, the injury can be severe enough that even when we do the best we can, you’re not going to regain your vision.”

Dr. Solá’s bottom-line advice is one that first responders have said for years: leave fireworks to the professionals. But if you are around fireworks, commit two figures to memory: 500 and Z87.

Dr. Solá says if flashing lights put you at risk of a seizure, consider sitting out fireworks shows. Otherwise, he says they are fine for all ages. Just stay 500 feet away from where they launch. This is a safe distance that will help avoid an errant firework coming at you.

When handling fireworks, wear eye protection. Dr. Solá says look for Z87 on the side of the glasses. This is the sign that the American National Standards Institute, a private, nonprofit safety group, has deemed the glasses protective if there’s a blunt force impact. Dr. Solá says you can find this eyewear at a hardware store or online.

“If you end up having an accident with a firework, do not rub your eye. Do not touch or rinse your eye. Do not put eyedrops or ointment in your eye,” Dr. Solá warns. “Do not take aspirin, ibuprofen or any blood thinner. That can cause bleeding inside the eye.

“If something goes in your eye, don’t try to take it out,” he adds. “Leave the eye alone and get immediate medical attention.”

A health care provider will then evaluate you and decide if you need immediate surgery. Or for something like a minor corneal abrasion, a provider may recommend a tailored plan of eyedrops or ointment with rest.

Other tips for when you are around fireworks:

Wear proper eye protection if you’re within 500 feet of fireworks. If you’re a professional, light fireworks one at a time away from any homes. Make sure you’re outdoors, then quickly get away. For hand-held fireworks like sparklers, hold them away from your body. Sparklers can go up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Dr. Solá says they’re not as benign as you would think.



Let children watch from 500 feet away. Keep the handling to experienced adults who have professional training in handling fireworks and are wearing proper eye protection.



Don’t drink alcohol while using fireworks.



Keep a hose or bucket of water handy in case a firework lights an object on fire. Don’t light fireworks near flammable objects like a grill.



Buy fireworks from a trusted place like a retail store, and follow fireworks laws.

