WOOD RIVER - Wood River has a new hit restaurant for those looking for a fresh food approach in Fire-N-Smoke Wood Fired Kitchen at 1800 Vaughn Road.

The new restaurant has been open for about a month. The Wood River business is owned by James Dooley, Alyssa Edwards and Steve Edwards. Alyssa Edwards, an owner/manager, said Fire-N-Smoke Wood Fired Kitchen has really taken off in the first month.

“We fell in love with this building and we gutted the place, then brought it back to life,” she said. “We want to go above and beyond with our business. We want you to get to know us and our employees. We want people to know all our food is made from scratch. The Wood River community and the area are amazing. Our customers act so glad we are here.”

Alyssa Edwards said brisket and burnt ends are among the most popular items in house.

“Our concept is casual and we smoke our meats fresh every day,” she said. “We use our own rubs and sauces and everything except potato twisters are made from scratch. Our Mac and cheese sauce is even a little more unique. We have burgers and our really popular burger is a Texas burger. Basically, you can pick out your meat or platter and two sides of your choice. Loaded nachos, tacos and loaded twisters are very popular.”

Another item that is popular at Fire-N-Smoke is a custard. For those who wish to have a drink the business offers a good variety of beers.

This is a summary of what Edwards lists as top sellers:

Feed Your Fire Burger

Pulled Pork, Brisket, Turkey, Ham and Pork Belly wedged between a fresh Fazio’s on the Hill bun.

Burnt End Platter.

Loaded Nachos.

The business is open seven days a week. For anyone wishing to place an order, phone (618) 251-8075.

