ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Continuing its mission of impacting the lifesaving capabilities and the lives of local heroes and their communities, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation will celebrate $135,721 worth of lifesaving equipment grants awarded throughout the greater St. Louis area during a press event at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, at the St. Louis County Fire Academy located at 1266 Sutter Ave. St. Louis, Mo. 63133.

There are approximately 1,550 firefighters employed across the 43 districts and departments that encompass St. Louis County, and each of them are required to undergo rigorous training provided by the St. Louis County Fire Academy. To ensure the protection of citizens and first responders, it is crucial the academy possess the most efficient, up-to-date training tools available in order to thoroughly educate and prepare St. Louis’ future firefighters.

The event will highlight a grant awarded to the academy for four thermal imaging cameras that will enhance instructor training efforts, preparing recruits for hazardous situations and equipping them with the tools and knowledge needed to make fast, informed and, most importantly, safe decisions.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation grant awarded to the St. Louis County Fire Academy places today's technology in the hands of our recruits. The new equipment provides a greater understanding of hazard identification, thermal layering, fire behavior, and search and rescue techniques. Learning with today's technology provides our recruits with a greater knowledge and respect of the hazards they will face while on the job, improving their confidence, safety, and lifesaving abilities when our residents need us the most,” said St. Louis Fire Academy Chief Instructor Jim Usury of the Pattonville Fire Department.

The below encapsulates each grant award, including a brief description of equipment use and value.

City of Ferguson Fire Department received 15 sets of turnout gear, valued at $34,169, including coats, pants, boots and gloves.

received 15 sets of turnout gear, valued at $34,169, including coats, pants, boots and gloves. Collinsville Fire Department received a chest compression system, valued at $12,975. The awarded system will assist firefighters by delivering uninterrupted chest compressions at a constant rate and depth to cardiac arrest patients, helping to improve a patient’s chance of survival.

received a chest compression system, valued at $12,975. The awarded system will assist firefighters by delivering uninterrupted chest compressions at a constant rate and depth to cardiac arrest patients, helping to improve a patient’s chance of survival. Cottleville Fire Protection received five thermal imaging cameras, Fosterburg Fire Protection District received one thermal imaging camera and the Louis County Fire Academy received four thermal imaging cameras, worth a combined $60,511. These will be used to detect body heat and hot spots in burning buildings, allowing firefighters to quickly locate victims and provide lifesaving assistance.

received five thermal imaging cameras, received one thermal imaging camera and the received four thermal imaging cameras, worth a combined $60,511. These will be used to detect body heat and hot spots in burning buildings, allowing firefighters to quickly locate victims and provide lifesaving assistance. Ferguson-Florissant School District received eight automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) and accessories, and the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District received six AEDs, worth a combined $15,066. The awarded AEDs will help ensure the organizations are prepared to provide medical assistance if an individual goes into cardiac arrest.

received eight automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) and accessories, and the received six AEDs, worth a combined $15,066. The awarded AEDs will help ensure the organizations are prepared to provide medical assistance if an individual goes into cardiac arrest. French Village Fire Departmentreceived 20 dual-band pagers, valued at $13,000. These new pagers will replace the outdated communication system, streamlining and stabilizing the volunteer alert system, and eliminating the potential to miss a life-threatening emergency.

Event attendees include local first responders; St. Louis Fire Academy Executive Director Kim Basserman, Cottleville Fire Protection District Fire Chief Dean Everett; Maryland Heights Fire Chief Steve Olshwanger of the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District; Firehouse Subs Chief Financial Officer Vincent Burchianti, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Senior Manager of Marketing & Communications Jackie Gubbins-Kotos; Firehouse Subs Area Representative Mike Domico; and several Firehouse Subs franchisees.

Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors. Each restaurant recycles leftover, five-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $2 donation to the Foundation. Donation canisters on register counters collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar. The Foundation is also the beneficiary of a Charitable Sales Promotion where Firehouse of America (FOA) will donate to the Foundation a sum equivalent to 0.13% of all gross sales with a minimum donation of $1MM through December 31, 2018.

To donate online and support Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.

More like this:

Related Video: