EDWARDSVILLE - Holiday Shores Fire Department along with Prairietown Fire Department responded to a serious traffic crash at IL-140 and IL-159 Thursday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

Fire officials said a semi-truck struck the back of one SUV and pushed it into the other SUV.

When firefighters arrived they had two SUVs and a semi that had collided and both SUVs were blocking the road. Both vehicles sustained front-end damage. One person was transported by Alton Memorial Ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic was backed up while firefighters worked the scene. Illinois State Police is handling the traffic crash investigation.